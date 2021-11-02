Escalating the fight between TDP and YSRCP, a delegation of YSRCP leaders met with the President seeking 'derecognition of TDP'. After the meeting, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the filthy language used by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy warranted the moral right to contest elections. Terming TDP a 'terrorist party', he sought TDP's ouster accusing it of not follow democratic principles.

YSRC MPs meet President, seek TDP's derecognition

All our MPs met President today & explained to him the filthy language used by TDP functionaries, particularly Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh & spox Pattabhi against our party & leader Jagan Mohan Reddy. We've requested the President to derecognise TDP: Vijayasai Reddy, YSRCP pic.twitter.com/L9WYQ7xYeD — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

This move comes days after ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu called on President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding imposition of President's rule in the state through Article 356 of the Constitution. "The ruling government is responsible for the attack on the opposition party office. This is an utter failure of law and order in the state and the police department is acting as a party cadre. TDP is capable of having their own security if the police is a failure in giving security to the Opposition," he had said.

TDP offices vandalised

On October 19, TDP's central office was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers, in protest of TDP spokesperson's remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leader K Pattabhiram's residence at Visakhapatnam was also attacked. Nakka Ananda Babu was served notice by police for his remarks on drug smuggling in the state. The TDP leader had alleged that cultivation and smuggling of cannabis were rampant in the state. Objecting to police notices, Pattabhiram called Jagan Mohan Reddy's govt as "Jungle Raj" and also criticised the police action.

Lashing out at CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu called for a state-wide bandh alleging that the attack is 'state-sponsored terrorism'' and an 'organised crime'. Naidu has also complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan - seeking additional protection to his party offices. Later, the TDP imposed state-wide bandh was met by lukewarm response in the state as it was met with strong response by YSRCP which put top TDP leaders under house arrest.

Stung by TDP's criticism, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at his opponents, accusing them of creating panic in the state. Stating that the attacks on TDP leaders were a reaction by his fans to the abuse meted out against him, Reddy said that he had never used such language when in Opposition. He alleged that they were filing many court cases against him and defaming him in the newspapers - but none of it worked, and hence were raising communal tensions.