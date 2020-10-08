Amid Meet With PM, YSRCP Denies Rumours Of Alliance With NDA; Slams TDP For Spreading Lies

Refuting rumours about the YSRCP joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Thursday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he was spreading false information about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conjecture started after the Andhra Pradesh CM met PM Modi, twice within a span of 15 days.

Rambabu highlighted the lack of development during the TDP regime and further denied allegations by TDP leaders that the meeting took place for the Chief Minister's personal interests. He also appealed to people not to fall for false propaganda.

"The TDP has been asking for details of the meeting that took place on Tuesday. Leaders have clearly informed that development projects for the state were discussed. TDP leaders are spreading false information that YSRCP is trying to join the NDA. This is utter nonsense," he said.

"TDP leaders are alleging that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy met the Prime Minister for his personal interests and to quash cases against him. They have been making a fuss about this for the past ten years. But Jagan is not afraid of such cases. He has been facing the cases bravely," Rambabu added.

Furthermore, BJP's National Secretary and Andhra Pradesh co-charge Sunil Deodhar also termed meeting between PM Modi and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy a routine affair and nothing political in nature.

Earlier, TDP took a dig at the ruling party and alleged that Jagan's Delhi tours were 'personal’. TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar alleged that the CM and other leaders are maintaining utmost secrecy on the CM's Delhi tour and his meeting with PM Modi.

The opposition leader claimed that CM's Delhi tours were to save himself from his illegal assets cases before the CBI.

