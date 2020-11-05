'Yuvraaj' Raj The Death Knell Of Democracy: Political Analyst Slams Arnab Goswami's Arrest

Political analyst Gunja Kapoor reacting to the Alibag court's decision of sending Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to judicial custody in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that had earlier been closed and now reopened, and has expressed her shock. In a tweet, she said that Arnab has been arrested for 2 weeks from the financial capital of India, the city that clocks maximum FDI and corporate tax revenue! "'Yuvraaj' Raj is the death knell of democracy: in Maharashtra, it is 3 of them!", she added.

"'Yuvraaj' Raj is the death knell of democracy"

#ArnabGoswami arrested for 2 weeks from the financial capital of India, the city that clocks maximum FDI and corporate tax revenue!



'Yuvraaj'Raj is the death knell of democracy : in Maharashtra it is 3 of them! — Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) November 5, 2020

The police had sought Arnab Goswami's custody for 14 days, but the court held that police custody was not required. While pronouncing the judgment, the Chief Judicial Magistrate observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab, in the case that had been closed in 2018 and then reopened now, with Arnab's arrest on Wednesday coming completely out of the blue amid the ongoing Mumbai police witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. Furthermore, the judge also noted that the case was reopened without any prior consent from the court.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Bombay HC to hear Arnab Goswami's plea against arrest

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will hear Arnab's petition against his illegal and unlawful arrest at 3 PM on Thursday. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault and subsequent on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday.

READ | Three blistering observations by Alibag court as it denied police custody of Arnab Goswami

The plea before the MHRC has been called with an urgent consideration of the matter on Thursday. A Supreme Court lawyer has also written to the Chief Justice of India, whereas BJP MLA Ram Kadam will meet the Maharashtra Governor later in the day.

READ | Arnab Goswami arrested LIVE updates: Alibag Court grants 14-day judicial custody

In a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

READ | Police custody denied for Arnab Goswami by Alibag court, will be in judicial custody

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court.

READ | HM Amit Shah condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest, says 'attack on free press will be opposed'