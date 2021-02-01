CBI Allocated ₹835.39 Crores In Union Budget 2021-22 To Probe High-ticket Cases

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 for a very crucial year for the domestic and global economy on Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), received ₹835.39 crores in the Union Budget on Monday, a nominal cut from ₹835.75 crores it received as per revised estimates for 2020-21 as they are currently probing high-ticket corruption cases and have registered over ₹67,000 crores of bank fraud cases in 2020.

The agency has been allocated ₹835.39 crores to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of ₹36 lakh, according to the Union Budget presented on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

READ | Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Delivers Post-budget Address; 'Govt For Farmers'

"The provision is for the establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes," read the budget document.

The document added, "This also includes provision for various projects such as modernization of Training Centres of CBI, Establishment of Technical and Forensic Support Units, Comprehensive moderniSation and purchase of land/construction of office/residence buildings for CBI."

The CBI had received ₹802.19 crores initially in the last budget and it was increased to ₹835.75 crores in the revised estimates for 2020-21. In fiscal 2019-20, the CBI was allocated ₹786.08 crores.

READ | Union Budget 2021: Bahi Khata To Budget App, 3 Major Changes In Traditions This Year

Union Budget 2021-22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the first-ever paperless budget in a post-COVID India and based it on six pillars - health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation, and R&D, minimum government, maximum governance. At the start of Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted Rabindranath Tagore and said, called the Budget the 'dawn of a new era'. She also hailed the Indian cricket team for their recent Cricket Test series win against Australia. 'In this spirit, I can't help but recall the joy that we as a Cricket loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia,' the Finance Minister said. Under the Health and well-being sector, she announced a Centre-sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasthya Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over 6 years in addition to the National Health Mission.

READ | Union Budget 2021: From Digital Census To Swacch Bharat Mission 2 FM Lists New Initiatives

READ | Budget 2021: From 6 Pillars To Direct & Indirect Tax, Everything FM Sitharaman Announced

(With Agency Inputs)