Union Budget 2020: Jaiveer Shergill Taunts Anurag Thakur Over 'Goli Maaro' Remark

Ahead of the Union Budget 2020 presentation, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Saturday, February 1, took a jibe at Minister of State (MoS) Finance, Anurag Thakur for his controversial 'Goli Maaro' remark at an election rally a few days ago. Taking to the microblogging site, Shergill stated that Budget 2020 is expected to end rising unemployment, farmer suicides and issues like tax terrorism, inflation, etc. Further taunting Thakur he said budget must not turn into a “Goli Maro Indian Economy Ko exercise." The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament at 11 AM on Saturday.

#Budget2020 should “maro goli” to rising unemployment, rising farmer suicides, rising poverty driven suicides, rising tax terrorism, rising fuel prices, rising inflation, rising input costs, rising bank frauds & not turn out to be “Goli Maro Indian Economy Ko” exercise — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 1, 2020

Thakur chants controversial slogan

Anurag Thakur’s shocking video came to light on Monday, where he is seen chanting and encouraging the crowd to repeat the provocative slogan of 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Gun down all the traitors of the country). On this occasion, Thakur was campaigning for Manish Chaudhari, the BJP candidate for the Rithala Assembly constituency. Incidentally, the Union Minister is part of the Finance team headed by Nirmala Sitharaman which will present the Union Budget on February 1.

Despite the widespread condemnation, Thakur has neither denied nor apologised for his remark yet. After conducting an inquiry, the Election Commission of India imposed a three-day campaigning ban on Thakur.

Union Budget 2020

In preparation for the budget, the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday presented the Economic Survey 2020 - charting a path to turn around the current downward trend of GDP growth towards a $5 trillion economy. In a major step, the Survey pegs India's GDP growth at 6-6.5% rather than the 4.8% projection by the IMF for 2020-21.

Since then the Indian economy's growth has slumped to 4.5%, staring at a 45-year high on unemployment. While the key challenge the Finance Minister faces is kickstarting market demand, she also battles India's job crisis, diminishing FDI, growing inflation. In an attempt at course correction, the Modi government had announced the merger of 9 PSU banks into 4, major corporate tax cuts, policy changes in the automobile sector, reduction in tax regulations to boost foreign income, attract investors and increase the consumer demand during the past year.

