Giriraj Singh Backs Anurag Thakur's 'goli Maro' Remark; Says Done So Everyday At Border

Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended his colleague and fellow BJP leader Anurag Thakur over his "goli maaro" remark saying there is nothing wrong with Anurag's traitor slogan as Army is killing traitors every day at the Pakistan border. This comes a day after a gunman opened fire at anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University which left one student injured.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Giriraj Singh said, "The statement of Anurag Thakur holds right as we are shooting infiltrators and terrorists at the border who are traitors. If people identify themselves as a traitor, what we can do for that?"

Thakur chants controversial slogan

Anurag Thakur’s shocking video came to light on Monday, where he is seen chanting and encouraging the crowd to repeat the provocative slogan of 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Gun down all the traitors of the country). On this occasion, Thakur was campaigning for Manish Chaudhari, the BJP candidate for the Rithala Assembly constituency. Incidentally, the Union Minister is part of the Finance team headed by Nirmala Sitharaman which will present the Union Budget on February 1.

Despite the widespread condemnation, Thakur has neither denied nor apologised for his remark yet. After conducting an inquiry, the Election Commission of India imposed a three-day campaigning ban on Thakur.

Jamia shooting

Three days after the statement, on Thursday, a man wielding a pistol open fired near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital. He shot a protesting student, who has not been admitted to Holy Family Hospital. The man opened fire after saying, "who wants Azadi?". Soon after the incident, he was detained by the Delhi police.

Yogi Adityanath backs Thakur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in interaction with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on January 28 came in defence of the BJP leaders who made controversial remarks in the last few weeks. Siding with the BJP leaders, Adityanath called them 'nationalists.'

Adityanath was asked about Anurag Thakur's 'shoot the traitors' statement, to which the BJP leader responded saying, "If we are investigating as per law and order, there is a problem. If a nationalist makes use of such a language somewhere, then you don't even like it. Then what is the way? It is a thought." Thakur on Monday was seen chanting an inflammatory slogan in a BJP election rally in Delhi.

