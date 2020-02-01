MoS Anurag Thakur Breaks Silence Amid 'goli Maaro' Fury, Prays And Speaks Of A Good Budget

Hours before the much-awaited Union Budget 2020 was to be announced on Friday, Minister of State (MoS) Finance, Anurag Thakur expressed confidence that the budget is good for all, making his first statement amid the controversy in which he currently finds himself for his shocking 'goli maaro' remark at an election rally a few days ago.

Speaking to the media, Anurag Thakur said that Ministry of Finance had received numerous suggestions with regards to the Union Budget, and the government with its motto 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' is making efforts in introducing a good budget for the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government believes in 'sabka sath, sabka vikas.' We received suggestions on the budget from across the country. Our effort is to make the budget good for the country and people", he said.

Thakur, against whom complaints have been filed following the shooting incident at Jamia, was earlier seen offering prayers before setting off for the Ministry of Finance, and didn't speak about the 'Shoot the traitors' controversy.

READ | Delhi Elections: EC Imposes 3-day Ban On Anurag Thakur For 'shoot The Traitors' Shocker

'Shoot the traitors' controversy

Anurag Thakur's statement comes after a long silence on his controversial statement "goli maaro saalon ko" which received wide criticism from the Opposition and the people.

The BJP leader was seen raising the slogan 'Desh ke Gaddaron ko,' to which the public responded with 'Goli Maro Saalo ko,' ('shoot the traitors') during a public meeting in Rithala on January 27.

While the Election Commission of India banned Anurag Thakur from campaigning for three days over his shocking 'shoot the traitor' sloganeering, Congress Youth wing and the JNUSU councillor filed a complaint against him, alleging that his statement caused a man to shoot at the protestors of Jamia Millia University.

READ | Jamia Shooting: NCP Blames Anurag Thakur For Creating Negative Atmosphere, Demands Inquiry

Man opens fire at Jamia

A man, identifying himself as Rambhakt Gopal, opened fire at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstraters injuring a student of the university. In the video, the young man was seen walking with a gun, amid heavy-security of the Delhi Police, saying, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you."

Incidentally, the attack came three days after Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi on January 28.

READ | A Day After Jamia Shooting, Cong Youth Wing Registers Criminal Case Against Anurag Thakur

READ | JNUSU Councillor Files Complaint Against Anurag Thakur Over 'shoot The Traitors' Remark