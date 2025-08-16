1 Crore Jobs, Free Land & Double Subsidy: Nitish Kumar Unveils Bihar’s Big Industry Push As Poll Battle Heats Up

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a special economic package on Friday to encourage private sector investment and industrial growth in the state.

He said the initiative aims to create large-scale employment opportunities and make the youth of Bihar skilled and self-reliant.

What Did CM Nitish Kumar Said?

"To encourage the private sector to set up industries in Bihar, the government has decided to provide a special economic package. Under this, the incentive amount provided for capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and GST will be doubled,” Nitish Kumar said.

The Chief Minister further added that land will be made available in all districts for setting up industries. Industries providing more employment will be given land free of cost.

"Disputes related to the land allocated for industries will also be resolved. All these facilities will be provided to entrepreneurs within the next six months," he assured.

Highlighting the state’s earlier efforts, Nitish Kumar recalled that under the Seven Resolves-2 initiative in 2020, the government fulfilled its target of providing government jobs and employment to 50 lakh youths.

“Now, our government has set a target to provide jobs and employment to 1 crore youths in the next five years,” he said.

The government has also promised additional provisions to assist entrepreneurs, with a detailed notification to be issued soon.

According to the Chief Minister, the core objective of the package is to promote industries in Bihar, generate maximum employment opportunities, and secure a brighter future for the state’s youth.

Bihar Assembly Election Around The Corner

The announcement comes at a politically crucial time, as Bihar heads for polls later this year. The elections are expected to see a tough contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), and the Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.