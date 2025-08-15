India’s Eco-Feminism Warrior: This Is The Story Of Padma Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal of Piplantri

Padma Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal’s story was born out of grief. The village head of Piplantri village in semi-arid areas of Rajasthan, lost his young daughter to dehydration as the ground water levels in the village reached below 700 meters in 2006.

What followed was a unique custom that bound the men and women of Piplantri with nature forever. Paliwal’s constant effort made it all possible as he dictated that 111 trees would be planted in the village every time a girl child is born.

In present day, Piplantri is somewhat of an oasis with lush, green forest with mangoes, sheesham, banyan, and peepal trees. It signifies not just eco-consciousness but also stands testament to a powerful feminist narrative.

Trees in this small, sleepy village are not planted and forgotten, but Paliwal ensures that each leaf is tended to with care. Girls take pride in the trees that were planted to mark their birth and also tie rakhi to it to celebrate the bond. The narrative does not end here. Paliwal, along with the village council makes the parents sign an affidavit that the girls would not be married off before the age of 18 and a sum of money is deposited in the name of each girl that would grow into a sizable amount when the girls come of age.

The trees have not only earned the village a unique place in the country, but is also contributing towards a self-sustaining rural economy. The abundance of trees in Piplantri means there are several natural products derived from these trees that can be sold in the market. In fact, Piplantri has shown a marked growth in selling products like aloe vera which are high in demand.

His visionary approach earned him not just the title of ‘the father of eco-feminism in India’” but the government honored him with a Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours to recognize his efforts.

