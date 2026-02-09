1 Dead After Bus Catches Fire in Delhi’s Vikaspuri, Incense Stick to Ward Off Mosquitoes May Have Triggered Blaze | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, one person died after a private bus caught fire in Delhi’s Vikaspuri area late at night.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Sharma, 25, a bus helper and a native of Jharkhand who used to stay inside the vehicle at night.

Preliminary reports revealed that Sharma would burn incense sticks while sleeping inside the bus to ward off mosquitoes, and this may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause will be confirmed after further examination.

Fire extinguished, body found inside bus

According to police, a PCR call was received at around 12:33 am on February 8, reporting that a bus parked near a fish market at a drain adjoining Krishi Apartments in Vikaspuri had caught fire. The fire department received information shortly after, at 12:35 am.

Advertisement

They immediately rushed to the spot and attempted to open the bus, and fire tenders were also dispatched to the location.

Initially, three fire engines were deployed to control the blaze, and two additional fire tenders later arrived who helped completely extinguish the fire.

Advertisement

After the fire was doused, responders found a man inside the vehicle who had been completely charred.

Probe underway, no foul play suspected

The bus was operated for Uber and owned by Vijay Kumar, 46, and police said several other buses owned by Kumar were also parked nearby, where helpers and drivers often sleep at night.

No one at the scene has expressed suspicion regarding the death so far, officials said.

A crime team inspected the scene, and the body was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where it has been preserved in the mortuary. A post-mortem examination will be conducted later.

Police said that so far no evidence has been found of foul play, and legal action will be taken under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).