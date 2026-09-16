1 Dead, Another Critically Injured After 2 Youths Stabbed Outside Liquor Shop in Delhi's Kanhaiya Nagar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have taken three persons into custody in connection with a fatal stabbing incident in Delhi's Kanhaiya Nagar, where a 30-year-old man was killed and another injured following an argument over a matchbox, officials said.

Two youths were stabbed outside a liquor shop in Kanhaiya Nagar on Tuesday following a quarrel over a matchbox. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Keshav Puram police station, where the altercation escalated into violence.

According to police, one of the victims, identified as Bhawani (30), was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The second victim, identified as Asha Ram (32), sustained stab injuries and was discharged after receiving medical treatment.

"On 15.09.2026, a stabbing incident was reported in Kanhaiya Nagar, PS Keshav Puram, following a quarrel over a matchbox. One person, Bhawani (30), was declared brought dead, while the second injured person, Asha Ram (32), was discharged after treatment," Delhi Police stated.

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A case has been registered under FIR No. 321/2026 under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The brother of the deceased, Ramcharan, said his brother had stepped out for a walk when he was attacked.

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"He had come out for a walk. Then, he was attacked with a knife. He was murdered. There were two men, and they were asking for a matchbox. When he didn't give it, they just stabbed him...he was a daily-wage labourer. He was 35 years old...I want the CCTV cameras checked...the accused hasn't been caught yet. We have lodged the complaint...this happened right out in the open; there were so many people around, yet they couldn't catch the accused. We want the accused to be caught within 24 hours," Ramcharan said.

Police have taken three persons into custody in connection with the case and are questioning them to ascertain their role in the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Police have taken three persons into custody in connection with the case and are questioning them to ascertain their role in the incident. Further investigation is underway.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East District, a PCR call was received at about 12:15 pm on Tuesday regarding a suspected murder at Gautampuri, Badarpur.

On reaching the spot, police found the woman, identified as Yashoda, deceased inside a room. The deceased was residing in Gautampuri, Badarpur, with her husband Manoj and their five-year-old child, the DCP said.

As per preliminary enquiry, Yashoda had visited her father the previous night and returned to her room at about 11:30 PM. On Tuesday morning, the room was found locked from the outside. On suspicion, the lock was broken by the deceased's father, following which Yashoda was found lying dead inside, police said.

The DCP said the deceased's family members have been contacted and their statements are being recorded. The Crime Team has inspected the scene, and necessary forensic proceedings are being carried out.