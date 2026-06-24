1 Dead, Over 10 Feared Trapped After Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles In Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri
One person died and 3 were injured after a bus collided with several vehicles in Northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, with the rescue teams fearing that around 10 people are trapped in the wreckage and operations are underway to pull them out safely.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A deadly collision in Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri has resulted in the death of 1 person and leaving 3 others injured on Wednesday night. According to reports, on information, the local police, along with firefighter teams and other rescue teams, rushed to the site and initiated efforts to retrieve people trapped in the wreckage of the bus that slammed into multiple vehicles.
The police officials feared that as many as 10 passengers may still be trapped inside the mangled vehicle, and the emergency crews are battling to reach them.
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Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
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