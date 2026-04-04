1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Five-Storey Hotel Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur | VIDEO

Anuppur: One person was killed while several people are feared to trapped under debris after a five-storey building collapsed in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday at around 5:30 pm. The incident took place in Kotma town.

According to reports, the building that collapsed was a 10-year-old lodge called ‘Aggarwal Lodge'.

The area was cordoned off and following an intensive rescue operation, three people were rescued and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Following the collapse, Anuppur Superintendent of Police (SP) Moti-Ur-Rehman said, “Rescue operations are underway at the site of the building collapse in Kotma bus stand. Police, SDRF and local administration teams are present on the spot. Our priority is to safely evacuate those trapped and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. The area has been cordoned off, and further investigation into the cause of the collapse will be conducted.”

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State minister Dilip Jaiswal said, "We are trying our best to remove the rubble and rescue anyone who is left inside." Meanwhile, Anuppur DM Harshal Pancholi said that the deceased has been identified as a local resident.

CCTV Footage

A terrifying CCTV footage captured the exact moment the structure collapsed onto the road, forcing nearby pedestrians to flee for safety. A thick storm of dust was seen engulfing the area as debris scattered everywhere.