'Murga Bana Ke Peeta Gaya': Ex-AAP Haryana Chief's Shocking Claim, Says Raghav Chadha Was Beaten At Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

New Delhi: Shocking claims have come forth in the Raghav Chadha-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) controversy, with former AAP Haryana President Naveen Jaihind claiming that Chadha was beaten at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. This comes amidst the internal rift between AAP and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who was recently removed as the party's deputy leader in the Upper House.

Raghav Chadha Beaten At 'Sheesh Mahal'?

Naveen Jaihind, in a video statement, called Raghav Chadha a wealthy man, adding that he was beaten at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, which is infamous as the 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Jaihand said, "Jab unko mukhiyamantri Arvind Kejriwal ke sheesh mahal me bula ke, murga bana ke peeta gaya tha...to veh logo ko kyu nahi bata rahe ye baat? (Why is Raghav Chadha not telling people how he was called to CM Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal and beaten?)"

‘He Kept On Crying’

He added that Raghav Chadha suffered an eye injury and had to go to England to get his eye treated. “Uss time pe jab sahlaab aaya tha to rote hue unko aankh me chot lagi thi...aur phir England me jaake apni aankh theek karwaani padi...kyun nahi batate wo baat?” Jaihind alleged.

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“Disclose the number of suitcases and the number of dealings that took place…You are in Rajya Sabha...You speak so much...Why don't you speak about this?...Name the four people who were present there when you were beaten and were being questioned about your dealings,” he added.

He further claimed that Raghav Chadha kept on crying at the residence but no one supported him.

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‘Show Some Courage, Raghav'

In an apparent reference to MP Swati Maliwal, Naveen Jaihind said that a female MP had more courage than Raghav Chadha, who cannot even tell the public that he was beaten. He added, “Show some courage, Raghav."