New Delhi: India is seeking to step up investment in advanced manufacturing technologies, indigenous machinery and research capabilities to consolidate the position as a global pharmaceutical powerhouse. The emphasis on strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader vision of making India a globally competitive manufacturing hub and reducing dependence on imported technologies.

Speaking at the inauguration of PMEC India 2026 at the India Expo Mart Limited (IEML), the Joint Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Satyaprakash TL, outlined India's significant contribution to the global medicines market, saying that 1 in every 5 pills consumed worldwide and 1 in every 2 pills used in the United States were manufactured in India.

IAS Satyaprakash asserted that India's established reputation as the 'pharmacy of the world' could be strengthened further by prioritising technological advancement and developing indigenous capabilities in pharmaceutical machinery.

Drawing comparisons with other countries that have established global leadership through sustained investments in research and innovation, the Joint Secretary pointed to Taiwan's semiconductor industry, Scandinavia's expertise in enzymes and the United States' progress in artificial intelligence (AI).

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He stated that such examples showcased how focused investment in scientific research and innovation could help countries build a competitive advantage in specialised sectors. He added that India had similar opportunities in pharmaceuticals, provided it continued to invest in advanced manufacturing processes and home-grown machinery.

Explaining PMEC India 2026 as an important industry platform, the senior official said that the exhibition would facilitate connections between machinery manufacturers, encourage technological exchanges and help Indian companies strengthen their competitiveness in international markets.

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Scheduled from November 24 to 26 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, PMEC India 2026 has brought together pharmaceutical machinery manufacturers, technical specialists, engineering companies, drug producers and industry professionals.

This is the first time that CPHI India and PMEC India are being organised at two separate venues. CPHI India is taking place from November 23 to 25 at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) at Delhi's Yashobhoomi, while PMEC India is being hosted at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from November 24 to 26.

Together, the two exhibitions are expected to feature over 2000 exhibitors and attract around 50,000 visitors from over 120 countries. Multiple companies from Belgium, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the US are among those participating.

The combined platform will bring together businesses and stakeholders across the pharmaceutical supply chain, covering everything from raw materials and formulations to processing equipment, packaging solutions and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Dr Raj Shirumalla, Senior Scientific Adviser to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, stated that the country's pharmaceutical sector was approaching a big transition, moving beyond the established strength in large-scale production towards high-value innovation. He identified the development of next-generation biologic medicines, stronger research capabilities and the manufacturing of high-value drugs as key drivers of the industry's next phase of growth.

According to Dr Shirumalla, CPHI and PMEC India 2026 would provide an opportunity to showcase India's scientific expertise and manufacturing capabilities while helping translate research and innovation into commercially viable products and technologies.

The exhibitions are expected to strengthen connections between domestic manufacturers and international stakeholders, while providing Indian companies with opportunities to explore new technologies, expand their capabilities and tap into global pharmaceutical markets.