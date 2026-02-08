'1 Lakh Adulterated Tirupati Ladoos Sent to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir For Pran Pratishtha Ceremony': Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has made explosive claims against the previous state government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that during his tenure over 1 lakh adulterated ladoos were sent by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Noting that tradition demands the prasad to be made using pure ghee, the Deputy Chief Minister claimed that pure ghee was not used. Instead, substandard materials were used to prepare the ladoos, Kalyan alleged.

He claimed that vegetable fats, including vanaspati oil, were used to prepare the ladoos.

Developing…

