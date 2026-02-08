New Delhi: The Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday as he and several other AAP leaders were holding a candle march following the death of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, who passed away after his motorcycle fell into a 20-foot-deep pit in Janakpuri.

While being taken in a police van, Bharadwaj posted a selfie on social media and tweeted, "We have been arrested by Delhi Police when we tried to offer our condolences to Kamal Dhyani who died at Janakpuri."

Bhardwaj, who is the President of AAP Delhi, claimed party leaders sought to peacefully pay tribute to the deceased but were not even allowed to light candles. The party claimed that Delhi Police stopped the “peaceful” candle march and detained the leaders despite the gathering being non-violent in nature.

The uncovered pit in which the young man fell was dug by the Delhi Jal Board during road work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or proper lighting arrangements were present at the site. Further, no security guard had been deployed at the site and the pit was left open in the middle of a public road without any safety measures.