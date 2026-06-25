10 Hurt as Under-Construction National Highway Bridge Gives Way in North Kashmir's Baramulla

An under-construction bridge collapsed in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, leaving 10 workers injured at the site.

The incident occurred at the New Bypass area along the Srinagar–Uri national highway, where a road widening and four-lane infrastructure project is currently underway. The bridge was being built by a private contracting firm, Rajendra Infra Pvt. Ltd.

Collapse Followed Completion of Work

According to local officials, the structural failure happened unexpectedly just hours after workers had wrapped up a major phase of construction on the new bypass section. The sudden collapse of the concrete and steel framework triggered immediate panic among the laborers on-site and residents in the adjoining areas.

Emergency Response and Casualties

Emergency teams and local volunteers rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation, clearing debris to pull the trapped workers out. All 8 injured individuals were initially evacuated and shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) and District Hospital in Baramulla for emergency medical treatment.

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Hospital officials confirmed that while nine of the injured are currently stable and receiving localized care for fractures and trauma, one worker sustained a severe spinal injury. Due to the critical nature of his condition, he has been referred to a specialized hospital in Srinagar for advanced neurological and surgical care.

Not an Isolated Incident

The Baramulla failure mirrors a recent incident in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, where a 190-foot Bailey bridge on National Highway 5 collapsed into the Sutlej River. While the Kinnaur collapse was attributed to an overloaded dumper truck exceeding the structure's weight limit, both incidents highlight the fragile nature and high stakes of executing critical transport infrastructure projects across India's mountainous border regions.

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