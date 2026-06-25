Holding Hands & Plotting Murder? Fresh CCTV Footage Exposes Siya & Chetan's Coffee Date Hours Before Fiance Ketan Agarwal’s Death

Pune: A fresh CCTV footage has surfaced showing Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Babulal Chaudhary meeting at a coffee shop in Pune, Maharashtra, just a day before the alleged murder of Siya's 26-year-old fiancé Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort.

It is believed that Siya and Chetan hatched the murder plan at the coffee shop. The CCTV footage from the cafe shows Siya and her lover sitting at a table, purportedly holding hands and conspiring to kill her innocent fiancé.

Siya sitting with her boyfriend Chetan at a coffee shop hours before allegedly killing her fiancé Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort

The Chilling Murder

Siya Goyal with her fiancé Ketan Agarwal

Siya Goyal got engaged to relator Ketan Agarwal in February. They were scheduled to tie the knots at a grand wedding in November.

However, Siya was in love with another man, Chetan. According to the police, Siya allegedly wanted to end her engagement with Agarwal but feared family opposition.

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Hence, Siya and Chetan allegedly hatched a plan to murder Ketan.

On the pretext of celebrating her birthday, Siya took her fiancé to the Lohagad Fort, from where he was pushed into a nearly 400-foot gorge.

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‘You Left Me…’: The Cover-Up

Following the horrific murder, Siya maintained that Ketan had accidentally fallen to his death.

Posing innocent, the alleged murderess wrote a seemingly heartfelt and emotional post on Instagram after killing her fiancé in cold-blood.

Her post read, “You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can’t understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I’ll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace🤍😭😭😭😭”

Siya pens ‘emotional’ note after fiancé Ketan Agarwal's death

The Revelation

Ketan Agarwal; Lohagad Fort

Siya and Chetan's plot was laid bare after inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions.

Police said, “On June 18, 2026, an engaged couple, Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, visited Lohagad Fort. Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death...Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker.”

Thereafter, Ketan's family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions. “Through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Siya Goyal had a friend named Chetan Chaudhary. The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired to execute this plan; at Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death," police added.

‘Never Thought Siya Would…': Ketan's Mother

The brutal muder of Ketan Agarwal has left his family grieving. His mother lamented, “My son is no more. Siya and her boyfriend are entirely responsible for it.”

Accusing Siya of betraying and lying, Ketan's mother noted that she had met Siya several times and “there was nothing suspicious” about her. “We didn't have a single doubt. I met her many times, and we went shopping and out for dinner together frequently, yet it never crossed our minds that she could be this kind of person.”

The grieving mother has demanded death penalty for those involved in her son's murder.

Ketan's father said that if Siya didn't want to get married to his son, she could have simply refused and they would have cancelled the wedding immediately.