10 Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Collides With Pickup Vehicle in Bihar's Katihar

Katihar: As many as 10 people were killed and 25 others were injured after a bus collided with a pickup vehicle in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday.

The incident took place near Gerabari within the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station.

The injured people were administered first aid before being rushed to a hospital for advanced medical care.

Visuals from the scene showed the front part of the bus badly damaged due to the impact of the collision.

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Further details are awaited.