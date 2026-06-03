South Delhi Tragedy: 20 Killed, 37 Injured As Massive Blaze Engulfs Hotel In Malviya Nagar; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

New Delhi: At least 20 people were killed and 37 others were injured following a devastating fire that erupted at a restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar district on Wednesday morning (June 3).

Emergency crews responded to the scene as the blaze tore through the establishment, marking a tragic start to the day for the local community. The blaze broke out at the multi-storey Lemon Green Restaurant, located in the Hauz Rani neighborhood of South Delhi.

DFS alerted early morning

As per reports, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) was alerted to the blaze at approximately 9:45 a.m., prompting the immediate deployment of firefighting and rescue teams to the location.

Officials reported that the fire began at approximately 8:50 a.m. In an initial update, the Delhi Fire Service confirmed that personnel successfully rescued three individuals from the restaurant's basement, who were subsequently transported to the hospital via CATS ambulances.

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The fire department confirmed that Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder, from the Nehru Place fire station, was on-site to oversee the rescue efforts.

Several people rescued

According to Delhi Police, 37 injured individuals were rescued from the building and transported to the hospital for treatment. Officials noted that the current condition of the victims remains uncertain pending a formal medical assessment from attending doctors.

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A senior fire official confirmed that 10 fire tenders were deployed to battle the flames at the restaurant. While the blaze has since been brought under control, search and rescue operations remain active as authorities continue to thoroughly inspect the building for any remaining occupants.

The precise cause of the fire has yet to be determined by authorities. Following the containment of the blaze, fire officials and police personnel maintained their inspection of the premises to continue their investigation.

What officials said

Commenting on the harrowing incident, Jitendra Kumar, SDM, DDMA, South District, said, ""As soon as I received information about the incident this morning, we activated our DDMA cell. All EOCs were informed and instructed to reach the spot immediately. I was supposed to leave for a training program myself, but I postponed it and came here instead…"

So far, approximately 37 people have been rescued from the site of the Malviya Nagar fire, with search operations continuing under the supervision of the Principal Director. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reported that one officer sustained injuries and another fell ill during the response, while warning that the casualty figures may rise as efforts proceed.

Delhi CM Reacts

Expressing her deep grief over the incident, Rekha Gupta extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. "I am praying for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength and courage for everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," she stated.

PM announces Ex-Gratia

Condoling the incident, the Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased individual, and ₹50,000 for each of the injured."