10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham Becomes Kerala's Youngest Organ Donor, Saves Five Lives

Thiruvananthapuram: A 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham has become Kerala's youngest organ donor, giving new life to five recipients after being declared brain-dead at the hospital.

Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, made the decision to donate her organs.

The infant's liver, two kidneys, heart valve and corneas were donated. A six-month-old baby undergoing treatment received the liver, becoming the youngest in the state to undergo a posthumous liver transplant. The kidneys were allocated to another child, while the heart valve and corneas were also transplanted to patients in need.

Health Minister Veena George expressed heartfelt gratitude to the grieving parents, saying their decision would help save multiple lives.

Alin suffered brain death following a road accident on February 5 at Pallam Borma junction in Pathanamthitta district, where a car coming from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle. She sustained severe injuries, and her mother and grandparents were also critically hurt.

After initial treatment in Changanassery and Tiruvalla, the child was shifted to Kochi, where she was declared brain-dead on February 13. The family consented to organ donation soon after.

The organs were transported from the hospital to various medical centres in Thiruvananthapuram under the coordination of KNOS (Kerala Network for Organ Sharing), with support from the Home Department.