'Either Surrender Or Be Wiped Out...': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s Strong Message To Naxalites

Bhopal: In a major breakthrough, 10 Maoists of the Kanha-Bhoramdeo (KB) division- including most wanted commander Surendar alias Kabir- carrying Rs 77 lakh bounty, laid down arms before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday.

The group, comprising six men and four women, were currently housed at the Police Line in Balaghat and the surrender took place late on December 6, when the Maoists, assisted by a forest guard, contacted Hawk Force personnel. They were escorted to the bungalow of the Balaghat Range Inspector General around 11 p.m. before being moved to the police line for interrogation and completion of surrender formalities.

The surrendered Maoists were identified as Surendar alias Kabir (Secretary of the Special MMC Zone) with an AK-47 rifle and 100 rounds; Rakesh Hodi, his close associate, with an AK-47 and 37 rounds; Lalsingh with an INSAS rifle and and 40 rounds; Shilpa; Naveen; and Jayshila with SLR and 22 rounds; Vikram with a rifle and 7 rounds; Zarina with a rifle and 10 rounds; and Samar with detonators and 5 units.

Most Significant Surrender

As per the cops, the surrender is considered as one of the most significant surrenders ever recorded in the Kanha-Bhoramdeo zone. The surrender comes weeks after 23-year-old woman naxalite Sunita surrendered along with her weapons. She reportedly carried 14 lakh reward on her and this was the first surrender following the effective naxal surrender policy adopted in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, a series of recent surrenders, including that of a 22-year-old female Maoist in Balaghat on November 1 under the new surrender policy, and the surrender of eleven Maoists in Gondia, Maharashtra also followed.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while applauding the move also claimed it to be the biggest Maoist surrender and stated that the target is to finish naxalism till March 2026. Yadav stressed the naxals surrender has been made possible through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Police's efforts.

He added, "Today our police have done a big job. We pledge that by January 2026, either the Naxalites will surrender or we will wipe them out... Many Naxalites have surrendered... Prime Minister Modi and our resolve is that we will eliminate Naxalism from our land...," as quoted by ANI.