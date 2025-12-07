'They Died of Suffocation': Relative Recalls Horror as Deadly Blaze Claims 25 Lives In Goa Nightclub Fire

New Delhi: The deadly fire blaze which hit popular nightclub in Goa -Birch by Romeo Lane- on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and claimed 25 lives has left public in shock. Preliminary investigations revealed that the blaze occurred at the nightclub due to a cylinder blast. However, some of the eyewitnesses claimed the fire started on the club's first floor, where at least 100 tourists were on the dance floor.

Out of the 25 deceased people, four were recognised as tourists and 14 others who lost their life were staff members. Meanwhile, identities of 7 people are yet to be confirmed, as per sources.

A spine-chilling video of the devastating blaze from the popular club in north Goa's Arpora has gone viral following the tragedy where a dancer can be seen swaying to the beats of popular Bollywood song when the fire started to spread. Within moments, the flames intensify, prompting people to rush out in panic to save themselves.

Some tourists reportedly ran downstairs towards the kitchen, where they became trapped along with staff members. The video shows flames rapidly spreading across the ceiling, and at least 25 people lost their lives as the blaze engulfed the nightclub’s structure, much of which was made of temporary palm-leaf constructions that caught fire quickly, according to reports.



Advertisement

Relative recounts horror

The relative of one of the deceased, while recounting the harrowing ordeal, said the victims died due to suffocation. He claimed there were no burn marks on the bodies and added that the kitchen had no windows, leaving those inside with no escape route. He also alleged a lack of proper communication from the nightclub’s owner and administration, stating that families were simply seeking timely information about their loved ones.

Meanwhile, following the blaze at the popular bar, the attention has now turned to owner of the nightclub "Birch by Romeo Lane" Saurabh Luthra. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said an FIR has been registered against the hotel’s general managers and owner, with arrest warrants issued.

Advertisement

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry following the deaths and said it is to be seen whether the fire safety norms and building construction norms were followed.

"This is an unfortunate day. For the first time in Goa's tourism history, such a big incident of fire has occurred. 25 people died. I reached the spot at 1.30-2 am, local MLA Michael Lobo accompanied me. All officers were also present there. Fire was doused within half an hour, but the club where this happened, some people could rush out of it, but some others could not," he added.