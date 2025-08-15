10 Pilgrims Killed, 35 Injured as Bihar-Bound Bus Rams Into Truck in West Bengal's Burdwan

Updated 15 August 2025 at 12:34 IST
New Delhi: At least 10 pilgrims killed, while other 35 seriously injured after a Bihar bound bus rammed into a stationary truck in West Bengal's Burdwan district on Friday morning.
The accident occurred at around 7am at Nala Ferry Ghat on National Highway 19. According to reports, the truck was parked on the side of the road when the bus collided with it.
Rescue teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 15 August 2025 at 12:08 IST