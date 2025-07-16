10 Schools and 1 DU College Hit by Hoax Bomb Threat Emails in Just 3 Days, Authorities on High Alert | Image: X

New Delhi: For the third day in a row, multiple schools across the national capital received bomb threats, triggering evacuations and large-scale emergency responses.

On Wednesday morning, five schools in different parts of Delhi reported receiving threatening emails claiming that explosive devices had been planted on their premises.

The schools targeted today include:

St. Thomas School, Dwarka (targeted for the second day in a row)

Vasant Valley School, Vasant Kunj

Mother’s International School, Hauz Khas

Richmond Global School, Paschim Vihar

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodi Estate

Emergency teams from the Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squads, and Delhi Fire Services rushed to each school. The campuses were safely evacuated, and thorough searches were conducted.

As of the latest update, no suspicious items or explosives have been found at any of the locations.

“Around 10 schools and one college have received similar bomb threats over the last three days,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.

“So far, all threats have been declared hoaxes, but we are continuing detailed investigations to trace the origin of these emails.”

10 Schools and 1 College Targeted Over 3 Days

Today’s threats come on the heels of similar hoax emails sent on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total number of affected institutions to 11 since July 15.

On Tuesday, St. Thomas School (Dwarka) and St. Stephen’s College (Delhi University) received threatening emails. Both campuses were cleared as a precaution, and bomb squads carried out thorough inspections. Nothing suspicious was found.

On Monday, three schools Navy School (Chanakyapuri), CRPF School (Dwarka), and one school in Rohini received bomb threat emails. Similar emergency protocols were followed, and all were declared false alarms after inspections.

In every case, Delhi Police, Dog Squads, and Bomb Detection Teams were deployed immediately. Fire tenders were also sent as part of the standard emergency response. According to officials, all the threats have been found to be hoaxes, but authorities are treating them very seriously.

The Delhi Police is now working with its Cyber Crime Unit to trace the source of the emails and has said legal action will be taken under laws related to public safety and hoax threats.