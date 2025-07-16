NRI Amritpal Singh Arrested In Fauja Singh Hit-And-Run Case, SUV Seized

Chandigarh: In a tragic incident 114-year-old world-renowned marathon runner Fauja Singh died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near his native village in Punjab.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon while Singh was crossing the road close to his home, approximately 400 metres away.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that Singh was thrown nearly 5–7 feet into the air. He was rushed to the hospital with serious head injuries but later succumbed to his wounds.

Police have confirmed the arrest of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, an NRI who had recently returned from Canada. He was taken into custody late Tuesday in his hometown of Kartarpur. The vehicle involved a white Toyota Fortuner registered in Punjab was also recovered.

Vehicle Tracked via CCTV and Forensic Evidence

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh, stated that CCTV footage and fragments of a headlight found at the scene helped trace the SUV. The car's left-side headlight, which was missing, matched debris recovered at the accident site. The registration number was visible in the footage, which led investigators to the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that Amritpal had bought the Fortuner two years ago from a man named Ravindra Singh of Rurhampur.

During police interrogation, Amritpal admitted that he hit Fauja Singh while returning home after selling his mobile phone in Bhogpur. He claimed he fled the scene out of fear.

FIR Registered Under New Penal Sections

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered shortly after the accident under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Family sources stated that Singh's last rites will be performed in the coming days, as relatives and well-wishers continue to mourn the loss of a legendary figure in athletics.

Legacy of the ‘Turbaned Tornado’