10 Unique Facts About Jaipur's New Swaminarayan Mandir Developed by Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS)
Discover 10 unique facts about Jaipur’s BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, a stunning architectural masterpiece built entirely from Jodhpur sandstone. This grand temple, inspired by ancient Nagara style and crafted by skilled artisans, features intricate carvings, multiple spires, and lush gardens.
Nestled in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir stands as a stunning testament to India’s ancient architectural heritage and spiritual tradition. Guided by the spiritual vision of BAPS, this grand complex offers a unique pilgrimage experience where faith, culture, and community unite in a timeless celebration of divine artistry.
Here are 10 unique features of the temple that truly make it an architectural marvel that stands as a testament to India’s ancient wisdom:
First BAPS temple in Rajasthan of its kind: Entirely constructed from iconic Jodhpur sandstone, highlighting local craftsmanship.
Metal-free traditional construction: Uses an interlocking stone system without cement or mortar for enhanced durability.
Ancient architectural revival: Resurrects Maru-Gurjara style guided by timeless principles of Vastu Shastra.
Expansive temple complex: Spans 42 bighas, including 10 bighas of lush gardens with 500 trees and 5,500 plants.
Grand temple dimensions: Measures 191 ft long, 181 ft wide, and 111 ft tall, accommodating large congregations.
Spacious ceremonial areas: Jagati platform and Abhishek Mandap each cover 11,551 sq. ft for rituals and gatherings.
Majestic spires and domes: Features five shikhars, one grand dome, and 14 smaller domes intricately designed.
Ornate stone carvings: Contains 281 sculpted pillars, 121 decorative toranas, and 151 sacred murtis, enriching the temple's beauty.
Cooling lattice walls and boundary: Stone lattice walls ensure natural ventilation; the boundary wall extends over 1,100 ft.
Monumental sandstone use: Over 111,111 cubic feet of sandstone and marble were carved and assembled by artisans.
The temple is all set to open its doors to the devotees on 25th September 2025 and is expected to soon become a site of reverence and bliss for not only the residents of Jaipur but also millions who visit the city every year.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 19:13 IST