10 Unique Facts About Jaipur's New Swaminarayan Mandir Developed by Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS)

Nestled in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir stands as a stunning testament to India’s ancient architectural heritage and spiritual tradition. Guided by the spiritual vision of BAPS, this grand complex offers a unique pilgrimage experience where faith, culture, and community unite in a timeless celebration of divine artistry.

Here are 10 unique features of the temple that truly make it an architectural marvel that stands as a testament to India’s ancient wisdom:



First BAPS temple in Rajasthan of its kind: Entirely constructed from iconic Jodhpur sandstone, highlighting local craftsmanship.

Metal-free traditional construction: Uses an interlocking stone system without cement or mortar for enhanced durability.

Ancient architectural revival: Resurrects Maru-Gurjara style guided by timeless principles of Vastu Shastra.

Expansive temple complex: Spans 42 bighas, including 10 bighas of lush gardens with 500 trees and 5,500 plants.

Grand temple dimensions: Measures 191 ft long, 181 ft wide, and 111 ft tall, accommodating large congregations.

Spacious ceremonial areas: Jagati platform and Abhishek Mandap each cover 11,551 sq. ft for rituals and gatherings.

Majestic spires and domes: Features five shikhars, one grand dome, and 14 smaller domes intricately designed.

Ornate stone carvings: Contains 281 sculpted pillars, 121 decorative toranas, and 151 sacred murtis, enriching the temple's beauty.

Cooling lattice walls and boundary: Stone lattice walls ensure natural ventilation; the boundary wall extends over 1,100 ft.

Monumental sandstone use: Over 111,111 cubic feet of sandstone and marble were carved and assembled by artisans.