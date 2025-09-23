A Timeless Legacy in Stone and Spirit, BAPS Temple In Jodhpur Set For Inauguration On Sept 25

Spread across 42 bighas, the shrine is being described as 'Ek Advitiya Teerthdham' — a one-of-its-kind pilgrimage site where devotion meets design and heritage meets harmony. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A grand temple, dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, carved from Jodhpur sandstone will be inaugurated in the city on September 25, marking the arrival of a striking spiritual and cultural landmark in Rajasthan. Spread across 42 bighas and designed in the ancient Nagara style of temple architecture, the shrine is being described as “Ek Advitiya Teerthdham” — a one-of-its-kind pilgrimage site where devotion meets design and heritage meets harmony.

The temple has been developed by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), the global Hindu fellowship that has created some of the world’s most iconic spiritual monuments, including Akshardham in Delhi and Gandhinagar, the Swaminarayan Mandir in London, and the recently inaugurated BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Architectural Grandeur in Stone

The Jodhpur Mandir is the first BAPS temple in Rajasthan built entirely from Jodhpur sandstone, using a traditional interlocking stone system without cement or metal. It revives the celebrated Maru-Gurjara or Solanki style that flourished between the 10th and 13th centuries in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The temple has stone lattice walls that naturally cool the interiors in Rajasthan’s desert climate.

The temple consists of five shikhars (spires), one grand dome and 14 smaller domes. There are 281 intricately carved pillars and 121 ornate toranas (arches) and 151 "murtis" (sacred idols) will adorn the temple premises. It has stone lattice walls that naturally cool the interiors in Rajasthan’s desert climate. The complex also includes 10 bighas of landscaped gardens, featuring more than 500 trees and 5,500 plants, creating an oasis of greenery and serenity.

Seven Years of Craftsmanship

The temple is the result of seven years of work by over 500 artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat. Skilled craftsmen from Pindwada, Sagwara, Bharatpur, Jodhpur and Jaipur contributed their expertise to the project. Beyond wages, they were provided with housing, food, healthcare, training and cultural enrichment — making the temple not only a revival of architectural heritage but also a source of human upliftment.

The temple is the result of seven years of work by over 500 artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Sacred Spaces for Devotion

The temple complex houses several spiritual spaces, including sacred worship hall, Nilkanth Abhishek Mandapam, which features a five-metal murti of Bhagwan Swaminarayan as Nilkanth Varni and an assembly hall to host satsang gatherings.

Spiritual Inspiration

The temple is dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, revered for his emphasis on devotion, moral living and social upliftment. It was envisioned by Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921–2016), whose selfless service inspired the creation of over 1,200 temples and humanitarian institutions worldwide.

The project has been guided by Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual head of BAPS, who has inspired thousands of volunteers and devotees to contribute to its realisation. His universal message calls on people to embrace peace, harmony, morality and selfless service while learning from India’s timeless art and culture.

Global and Local Significance

With its inauguration on September 25, the temple will join the lineage of BAPS creations that carry India’s spiritual and cultural message to the world. Locally, it is expected to become a major centre of pilgrimage, cultural pride and community life in Rajasthan.