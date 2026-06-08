10 Workers Lost Lives After Ladle Carrying Molten Metal Explodes in Vizag Steel Plant

A catastrophic accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh on Monday has left ten workers dead and several others fighting for their lives. The tragedy occurred when a ladle carrying molten steel exploded at a dangerously high temperature, triggering a massive fire and widespread panic across the facility.

Molten Steel Leak Triggers Mass Panic

The fatal incident unfolded at the plant's SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility. While workers were lifting molten steel in the SMS-2 unit, the ladle containing the liquid metal suddenly collapsed and exploded. The blast released a massive wave of molten iron, which police told the news agency PTI was searing at an extreme temperature of approximately 1,600 degrees Celsius.

The sudden explosion caused immediate chaos. Workers and employees scrambled for safety as the molten metal spilled across the area, trapping several individuals. "Eight workers lost their lives and several others sustained injuries after the molten steel leak caused by the explosion," confirmed Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Circle Inspector Kesav Rao in the earlier reports.

Emergency Response and Rescue Operations

Following the blast, steel plant personnel and fire department officials rushed to the scene to launch emergency rescue operations. Teams have been working urgently to bring the resulting fire under control and secure the hazardous area.

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The injured workers, many of whom sustained severe burns from the spill, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Chief Minister Directs Immediate Relief Measures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. After being briefed by officials on the ground regarding the current situation and ongoing rescue operations, the Chief Minister mandated a swift, coordinated response. Chandrababu Naidu directed authorities to take supportive measures in coordination with all departments to assist those affected by the accident.

