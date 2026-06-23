10-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped from Footpath, Raped, Killed by App-Based Cab Driver in Delhi

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and killed by an app-based taxi driver in the capital, police reported on Monday. Her body was recovered from a forested patch in South Delhi's Mehrauli area.

The girl's family alerted the authorities via a PCR call around 5:00 AM on Monday after noticing she was missing from the footpath near CDR Chowk in Mehrauli, where she had been sleeping beside her parents. Following the complaint, the Mehrauli police team began an immediate search, scanning footage from dozens of CCTV cameras across the neighborhood.

During the initial hours of the investigation, tracking teams flagged a suspicious vehicle and identified an app-based cab driver operating in the area. Within four hours of the initial report, police arrested the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Bablu.

According to officials, the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation. He told investigators that he abducted the child from the roadside where her family was asleep early Monday morning. He then drove the victim toward Gurugram, where the assault took place, before abandoning her body in the Mehrauli forest area.

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Ongoing Investigation

Based on the coordinates provided by the suspect during questioning, a police team located and recovered the child's body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause and timing of death.

Senior police officials stated that a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is being registered. Investigators added that all legal proceedings are being fast-tracked to ensure the strictest possible action against the accused.