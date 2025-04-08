10-Year-Old Girl Raped, Thrown From the Building in Thane; Body Found Inside Lift Duct in Half-Naked Condition

Thane: A 10-year-old girl in the Thane's Mumbra was raped and murdered by a 19-year-old boy who lived in the same building and lured her with toys.

The minor girl's body was found inside the lift duct, in a half-naked condition; she was reportedly thrown from the building, after being raped.

Thane Horror: 10-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murdered by 19-Year-Old Boy

As per reports, a 10-year-old girl, who lived in a building in Thakurpada area of Mumbra, Thane, was raped by a 19-year-old boy, who lived in the same building. The boy lured her with toys and got her to his home where he raped her, and fearing getting caught, he threw her from the bathroom window. The incident happened at around 9:30 pm yesterday.

Body of Minor Girl Found Inside Lift Duct in Half-Naked Condition

After raping the minor girl, the accused threw her into the lift duct, from the window of his apartment's bathroom. The loud thud alerted the people who peeped inside the lift duct and saw the horrific site of the 10-year-old girl lying there, in a half-naked condition. The accused is reportedly from Banka city in Bihar.

The residents of the building informed the Mumbra Police who arrived at the spot and arrested the accused, who later confessed to have raped and thrown the minor girl from the window. A fire brigade was called to take the victim's body from the lift duct and it has now been sent for postmortem. The investigation in the case is underway.