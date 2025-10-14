'100 Pak Soldiers Were Killed In Op Sindoor': Deputy Chief Of Army Staff Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Shares Fresh Details

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) revealed fresh details about Operation Sindoor during his speech at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs’ Conclave.

Speaking at the event, Lt Gen Ghai said, ‘100 Pakistani soldiers were killed during Operation Sindoor,’ calling it one of the most significant operations in recent years.

He stressed that India sees no difference between terrorists and those who support them. “There is no difference between terrorists and their sponsors,” he stated firmly. He added, “There is change in our doctrine,” referring to a shift in India’s military policy towards dealing with cross-border threats.

Talking about the Pahalgam terror attack, Lt Gen Ghai explained how the Indian Army followed the attackers for over three months. “The perpetrators of Pahalgam were chased till pits of hell. It took us 96 days, but we did. By the time we found them, they were malnourished. It’s like finding a needle in a haystack,” he said.

He also clarified that India’s response was planned carefully and aimed at specific goals. “We were very clear what we wanted to achieve. Our intention wasn’t to escalate unless compelled to do so,” he explained.

To maintain the element of surprise, the Army used different tactics each time. “Every time we’ve tried to hit terror, we tried to be different. Hence, we managed to achieve the surprise,” Lt Gen Ghai said.

He mentioned that the Indian Army used a mix of locally made and imported weapons. “All these targets were engaged by Indian Army. Some weapons were indigenous and some were ex-export,” he noted. “The strikes were precise to avoid collateral damage.”

Confirming that it was a joint operation, he added, “Two in blue were engaged by Indian Navy. It’s very safe and correct that it was a tri-service op.”

He also spoke about the enemy’s use of drones and how India handled it. “You can see on the left the variety and class of drones were utilised but everything was failure,” he said. “We went and hit them on second layer which they didn’t expect.”

Talking about the overall response, Lt Gen Ghai said India waited for the right time. “We took our time. There was harmonized information warfare that was unfolding. It set into motion a process that a response.”