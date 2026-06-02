100 Solar Subsidy Approvals in 7 Days: Gujarat Govt Officer Held, Rs 2.6 Crore Cash & Gold Seized

Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau arrested Ashwin B Choudhary, Chief Electricity Officer, Solar Project. With PI PN Khokra’s input, ACB team kept a close watch and nabbed Choudhary carrying cash worth Rs 5.51 lakh in his govt car late evening.

ACB deputy director Bharati Pandya said, "According to input Choudhary was providing NOC without mandatory field visit and mapping procedures. In last one week he has approved more than 100 solar project proposals for huge bribe sum. Further involvement of government officials is part of investigation.”

After Choudhary’s interrogation he revealed material may be found at his residence. Following the lead ACB seized more than Rs 1.76 crores cash and worth Rs 88.82 lakhs gold from his homes in Surat and Gandhinagar. The investigative team has also recovered Rs 5,51,730 and gift vouchers in his car.

As Choudhary could not suffice income source, Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 Section 13 (1) (b) and section 13 (2) are invoked and complaint is filed. Both sections defines as public servant involved in corruption during official tenure, which lead up to 7 years term with monetary fine.

Advertisement

Further case is being investigated by PI KD Suthar, Sabarkantha ACB.