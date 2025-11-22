Deep Freezer For Chemicals, Grinder For Bomb Powder: Inside Terror Doctors' Rs 26 Lakh Self-Funded Plot Behind 10/11 Red Fort Blast

As the probe into the 10/11 Red Fort blast deepens, investigators have begun uncovering what they now describe as one of the most meticulously planned, self-funded and professionally executed terror conspiracies in recent years. New revelations have brought to notice a chilling and methodical terror conspiracy of a group of highly educated ‘terror doctors’ who pooled a total of Rs 26 lakh in cash, raised entirely through self-funding, to carry out the deadly blast in the heart of the national capital.

Each member contributed his or her own share. Dr Muzammil gave Rs 5 lakh, Dr Adil Ahmad Rather contributed Rs 8 lakh, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Rather added Rs 6 lakh, suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi provided Rs 2 lakh, and Dr Shaheen Shahid gave another Rs 5 lakh. The entire amount was then handed over to Umar Nabi, who was in charge of procuring the chemical components, electronic devices, detonators and remote systems required for the blast.

10/11 Delhi Terror Attack Conspiracy: What Was the Plan?

Investigators have learned that the group began plotting as early as 2023, and had in fact been collecting chemicals, explosives, remotes and electrical devices for nearly two years in preparation for not just one explosion, but a series of multi-location blasts across Delhi and other states. The conspirators intended to store all explosives at a single safe location and then detonate them simultaneously at different points.

The investigation thus far has revealed that the responsibilities were clearly divided. The task of procuring ammonium nitrate, urea and other chemicals was given to Muzammil, who purchased NPK fertiliser worth Rs 3 lakh. The duty of converting this fertiliser into an explosive material was handled by Umar Nabi, who also arranged chemicals, remote controls, circuits and other triggering devices. Much of the explosive material was sourced from Nuh, while electronic components were bought from Bhagirath Palace in Delhi and NIT Market in Faridabad.

In one of the biggest discoveries, investigators recovered a deep freezer that Umar had bought specifically to store chemicals and prepare a chemical bomb.

The investigation has also uncovered an AK-47 rifle purchase linked directly to the conspiracy. Muzammil confessed to buying the rifle for Rs 6.5 lakh, a weapon later recovered from the locker of Dr Adil during an NIA raid. In addition, deleted data from Muzammil's phone showed he was extensively watching videos on bomb-making techniques, studying explosion literature, and consuming radical content on the internet.

A larger network of foreign handlers and international terror links is a key part of the conspiracy. The Investigators have also identified the handlers managing these terrorist doctors. Muzammil's handler was Mansoor, and the handler of bomber Umar Nabi was Hashim. Both of these handlers were themselves working under a person known as Ibrahim.

2022 Turkey Terror Trip And Failed Afghanistan Mission

The probe has uncovered a striking foreign link dating back to 2022, when Muzammil, Adil and Muzaffar travelled to Turkey on instructions received from a handler known as Okasha, a figure whose links reportedly extend to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). From Turkey, the trio was supposed to be transported to Afghanistan for further terror training. However, after 5-6 days in Turkey, the contact who was meant to assist in their travel refused, telling them he could not help them in their journey to Afghanistan. Their communication with Okasha, conducted via a Telegram ID, abruptly ended back then.

‘Terror Hub’ Al-Falah University: Big Fight Between Muzammil and Umar Nabi

Another part of the conspiracy has emerged from Al Falah University in Faridabad, which has become a major focus of the investigation. It has now been revealed that Room No. 13 of Building No. 17 of the university served as the regular meeting point for the ‘terrorist doctors’. Probe officials said that the room belonging to the ccused Muzammil was used to store chemicals, grind materials, and assemble components of the explosive mixtures. Evidently, the relationship among the accused became strained at one point, leading to a major fight between Muzammil and Umar over finances around three months back. Witnesses at the university told investigators that after the fight, Umar handed over his red Ford EcoSport car to Muzammil. Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden vehicle, was an assistant professor at the same university.

Wedding-Gift Grinder Was a Bomb Machine

A major breakthrough came when agencies uncovered that a wheat-flour grinder, claimed by Muzammil to be a wedding gift for his sister, was actually used for powdering explosive materials. Driver Shabbir told investigators that Muzammil had purchased the grinder himself, dropped it at Shabbir’s house claiming it was a gift, but took it back the very next day, straight to Room No. 13 of Al-Falah University building No. 17, where he was staying. The NIA later seized this grinder after discovering that it had been used to grind urea and other chemicals. In the same room, agencies found 360 kg of explosives, reinforcing the suspicion that the grinder played a direct role in preparing the bomb mixture.

This recovery came after NIA launched operations in Dhoj, Faridabad, as part of a broader crackdown connected to the Delhi Blast case. Shabbir has been detained for questioning as the investigation deepens into how the explosives were assembled and who else may be involved.

Deleted Phone Data Exposes Radicalisation Methods

The forensic investigation into the phones of the arrested accused has produced even more disturbing revelations. Experts have recovered scores of deleted videos, files and audio clips, including radical speeches by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, another terrorist named Asghar, and several ISIS and JeM-linked terrorists. Nearly 200 videos were recovered from Muzammil’s phone alone, including around 80 clips focused specifically on bomb-making techniques and terror training. The phones also contained videos of crowded markets and religious sites in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai, indicating that the group had conducted a recce on multiple possible targets. Officials said that these videos prove the conspirators were planning a large-scale, multi-location attack far beyond just the 10/11 Red Fort blast.

‘Biryani’ and ‘Dawat’: Code Words Used In White Collar Terror Module

To avoid being detected, the terror module members communicated using encrypted apps and spoke in coded language. While the code word ‘Biryani’ was used to refer to a bomb, another code word ‘Dawat’ was used to mean the day of the attack. One intercepted chat read - “Biryani is ready… get ready for the feast,” which investigative agencies now interpret as a direct message indicating the bomb making was completed and execution of the plan was about to begin.

Umar Nabi’s Chilling Video Surfaces

Meanwhile, the video of suicide bomber Umar Nabi, recorded about two months before the explosion, presented a chilling glimpse into his radicalised state of mind. In the footage, Umar calmly described suicide bombing as a ‘misunderstood concept’ and defended it as an act of martyrdom. Probe agency officials have concluded that Umar was likely the most radicalised member of the group and drove the explosive-laden vehicle that ultimately detonated, killing 15 people.

