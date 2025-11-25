Updated 25 November 2025 at 18:50 IST
10/11 Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Revisits Al-Falah University With Prime Suspect Dr Muzammil
The investigation team took Muzammil to four locations, including his room at Al-Falah University and the residence of taxi driver Shabbir for further investigation.
New Delhi: In an ongoing 10/11 Delhi terror attack probe, national intelligence agencies, along with Faridabad Police, brought the prime suspect, Dr Muzammil, to Faridabad last night as part of the ongoing investigation.
The team took him to four locations, including his room at Al-Falah University and the residence of Shabbir—the taxi driver from whose house the NIA had earlier recovered a grinder and a melting furnace suspected to have been used in manufacturing explosive devices. Officials stated that the purpose of the visit was for Muzammil to identify specific locations relevant to the probe.
The investigation team remained on-site for approximately three and a half hours.
'Wedding Gift' Flour Grinder Used in Making Bomb
Earlier, agencies had recovered a grinder from the driver's home reportedly used to grind materials such as urea for production of explosive material. During interrogation, driver Shabbir made a key disclosure, stating that the grinder was purchased by Dr Muzammil himself. Shabbir told the investigators that the doctor had claimed the grinder was meant as a gift for his sister’s wedding.
However, the very next day, Dr Muzammil collected the grinder from Shabbir’s house and took it to Room Number 15. Following the confession, the investigating agency seized the grinder from the taxi driver’s house. Authorities suspect that the machine played a direct role in the preparation of explosive material.
Madrasa Terror Link Exposed
This comes a day after the police launched an investigation against the suspicious underground madrasa located near Al Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad. The structure is under construction on a 200-yard plot, around two kilometres from the university.
According to sources, officials believe the massive structure is not consistent with a regular madrasa or educational setup, suggesting that it is to conceal explosives and carry out terrorist activities, prompting a deeper probe. It also has unusually four-to-five-foot-thick basement walls of the madrasa, which goes above the standard measure of residential or educational buildings typically having walls only about nine inches thick.
