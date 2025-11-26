10/11 Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Al Falah Ward Boy Who ‘Sheltered Suicide Bomber’ Umar.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested another key aide of suicide bomber Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who carried out the deadly November 10 Red Fort car blast that killed 15 people and left dozens injured.

The arrested accused, Soyab, a resident of Dhauj village in Faridabad, Haryana, is the seventh person to be held in connection with the terror conspiracy. According to NIA officials, Soyab played a pivotal role in the planning of the terror attack by harbouring Umar and providing him logistical support in the days leading up to the blast near the Red Fort.

Investigators revealed that Soyab, who worked as a ward boy at Al Falah University, had long-standing links with Umar and another accused, Dr Muzammil. He allegedly facilitated their network by bringing patients from Mewat to them and helping them operate with ease in the region.

Officials said Soyab arranged safe stay for Umar at his sister-in-law’s house in Nuh and later sheltered him at multiple locations. These arrangements were made shortly before the suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden car to the Red Fort area and triggered the deadly blast.

Advertisement

The NIA has already arrested six key associates of Umar over recent weeks. With the latest arrest, the agency believes it is getting closer to mapping the full extent of the terror module behind the attack.

The probe agency continues to conduct searches across several states in coordination with local police forces to identify and trace all those connected to the conspiracy. Officials said the investigation has been “intensified on all fronts” and further arrests are likely as more leads emerge.

Advertisement

The agency said that efforts to unravel the entire plot behind the November 10 bombing were underway as investigators pieced together the broader network that enabled the attack.

On November 20, the NIA had arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu & Kashmir), Dr Adil Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Shahid of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu & Kashmir). They were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar on production orders issued by the district sessions judge at Patiala House court. They had all allegedly played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent people and left many others injured.

Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, NIA had earlier arrested two other accused, Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack.

The seventh accused will be confronted with those arrested earlier by the NIA.

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by alleged suicide bomber Umar.

The NIA, the next day, took over the case from the Delhi Police and launched a massive search operation.

As per the anti-terror agency, Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

The NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far questioned 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.