₹11 crore lottery: Rajasthan Vegetable Seller Becomes Millionaire Overnight After Borrowing ₹1,000 To Buy Bumper Ticket

Jaipur: The fortune of a small vegetable seller from Rajasthan changed overnight as he hit the jackpot and became a millionaire in an extremely lucky turn of events.

Amit Sehra, who hails from Kotputli village in Jaipur district, has won ₹11 crore lottery.

What makes his story more interesting is that he had brought the lottery ticket using money he borrowed from his friend.

Sehra was visiting his friend in Punjab when he borrowed ₹1,000 from him to buy two tickets from Punjab government's Diwali Bumper Prize 2025.

The lucky man told ANI, “I came here (Punjab) for a visit and bought two tickets, one for myself and one for my wife.”

Interesting, his wife's ticket only won ₹1,000.

Sehra, who calls himself a great devotee of Lord Hanuman, said all his grief and sorrows have vanished now.

Brimming with happiness, Sehra thanked the Punjab government and the lottery agency. He added, “I would like to urge people to take advantage of this scheme of the Punjab government. I wish that the poverty of every person should end.”

Sehra turns out to be a generous man as he said that he plans to give ₹50 lakh each to the two daughters of his friend. Sharing why he plans to donate this amount to his friend, he said, “I have lost my mother, so I understand the pain of daughters.”

He plans to use to remaining money for his children's education and to build a house.