11 Killed, Including 7 Children, in Road Accident in Rajasthan’s Dausa District

Dausa: At least 11 people, including seven children and four women, were killed early Wednesday morning when a pick-up vehicle collided with a stationary trailer truck in Rajasthan’s Dausa district.

The accident occurred around 4–5 am on the Manoharpur Highway near Bapi. The victims were returning to their village in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, after visiting the Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples.

According to Dausa Superintendent of Police Sagar, the pick-up vehicle had 20 people on board when it rammed into the trailer truck parked in the service lane. Eight others were injured in the crash, with one in critical condition.

Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar said three injured people are being treated at the district hospital, while nine have been referred to other medical facilities for further treatment.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured. In a post on social media platform X, he called the accident “extremely tragic” and offered prayers for the victims and their families.