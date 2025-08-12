DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo Over 'Non-Qualified' Simulators To Train 1,700 Pilots

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo Over 'Non-Qualified' Simulators | Image: ANI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo Airlines for allegedly using “non-qualified simulators” to train approximately 1,700 pilots, according to official sources.

This action follows a thorough scrutiny of the airline’s records.

According to reports, the DGCA found that Category C (critical) airfield training for around 1,700 pilots, including pilots-in-command and first officers, was conducted using non-qualified simulators.

“It has been found that Category C (critical) airfield training for approximately 1,700 flight crew members (pilots-in-command and first officers) was conducted using non-qualified simulators,” the notice stated.

“It has been observed that you have failed to ensure the use of appropriately qualified simulators for training related to Category III (critical) airports,” the notice further stated.

Reports indicate that the simulators were unqualified for operations at airports including Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu.

IndiGo has acknowledged receipt of the notice and stated that it is reviewing it.