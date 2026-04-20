12 Dead, Dozens Injured as Bus Overturns in Udhampur; Rescue Operations Underway

A tragic accident occurred on Monday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district when a passenger bus rolled down a hill near Kagort village in the Ramnagar area. Officials confirmed that 12 people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries, many of them critically.

The accident took place around 10 am as the bus, traveling from a remote village towards Udhampur, attempted to negotiate a blind curve on the hilly road. The vehicle lost control and overturned, tumbling down the slope. Rescue teams rushed to the site immediately after receiving information, and a major operation is currently underway. Multiple ambulances have been deployed to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, while arrangements are being made to airlift those in critical condition to advanced medical facilities.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed deep grief over the incident and confirmed that he had spoken to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa. In a statement, Singh said, “The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid, and arrangements are being made to airlift the seriously injured.” He added that he is in constant touch with the local administration and workers’ teams led by Rajinder Sharma.

The accident has once again highlighted the dangers of traveling on narrow, winding roads in hilly regions like Udhampur, where blind curves and steep slopes often pose risks to public transport. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident.

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Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Udhampur’s Ramnagar area that claimed twelve lives and left several others injured. In a post on X, she wrote: