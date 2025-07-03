12 People Who Had Converted to Islam Return to Sanatan Dharma in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a significant incident from Uttar Pradesh’s capital, 12 individuals who had previously converted to Islam have now returned to Sanatan Dharma, alleging that their earlier conversion took place under pressure, blackmail, and false promises.

According to sources, these individuals belonging to economically weaker Hindu families claimed they were either blackmailed or lured into embracing Islam.

While some were allegedly coerced with threats and manipulation, others said they were influenced by flattering promises of financial help and job opportunities.

A video of the reconversion ceremony has surfaced, in which the individuals can be seen performing a ‘Havan Yagna’ as part of their formal return to the Hindu faith. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of local religious leaders and community members.

It has also been alleged that the people involved in the original conversions were actively pressuring vulnerable Hindu families to change their religion, targeting those from underprivileged backgrounds.

The incident has triggered a formal investigation, with authorities working to determine whether the initial conversions involved coercion, fraud, or inducement, all of which are prohibited under relevant state laws.

Adding to the political traction, a former BJP leader took to his official X account, expressing grave concern over the allegations. He demanded strict action against those found guilty of exploiting poverty and vulnerability for religious conversion.

The case has once again brought the issue of religious conversion, exploitation, and the rights of economically disadvantaged communities into the spotlight. Further developments are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Authorities have taken note of the situation and have reportedly begun a formal investigation to examine whether any legal violations occurred during the earlier conversions. The matter is being looked at closely to determine if any coercion, inducement, or fraudulent practices were involved.

The development has sparked discussion in local circles, with religious and social organizations calling for increased vigilance around forced or deceitful conversions.