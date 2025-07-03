British Royal Navy F-35, Stuck In India For 19 Days, Likely To Be Transported Back To UK In C-17 Aircraft: Sources

Thiruvananthapuram: The British Royal Navy’s F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram on June 14 due to low fuel and a severe hydraulic failure, is set to be transported back to the United Kingdom after remaining stranded in Kerala for 19 days.

Despite multiple attempts by ground teams, efforts to repair the jet on site have been unsuccessful.

Reports confirm that the aircraft is now deemed unrepairable in India and will be airlifted to the UK for further inspection and necessary action.

According to sources, the advanced fifth-generation stealth jet will be transported in a Boeing C-17 Globemaster, a military transport aircraft capable of carrying the F-35B in its cargo hold.

However, the aircraft must first be dismantled, particularly its wings, a complex task requiring expert technicians. Notably, the British engineering team assigned to carry out this operation has yet to arrive in India.

In the meantime, the jet remains parked in the open at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, despite Indian authorities offering to move it to a hangar for protection.

The British side reportedly declined, citing concerns over security and the need to maintain direct oversight, as the jet contains sensitive classified technology. They have also avoided dismantling the jet in India to prevent the exposure of its internal systems.

The F-35B is currently guarded around the clock by CISF personnel, while a ground-handling agency assists with upkeep, per the British Navy’s request. The Indian Air Force is also providing logistical support, including fuel, accommodations, and meals for the stranded British crew.

What is the parking cost for the British Royal Navy's F-35 jet?

The delay has not only drawn attention to the logistical challenge but also to the growing cost. The F-35B, valued at over $100 million, is racking up significant parking fees at the Adani-operated Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Based on the airport’s Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW)-based fee structure, the 27.3-tonne jet is accruing an estimated Rs 26,000 per day in parking charges. Over the course of 12 days, that amounts to over Rs 3.15 lakh (approx. $3,780). This estimate is derived through linear interpolation from known civilian aircraft rates:

Learjet 60 (10.7 MT): ~Rs 5,000/day

Gulfstream G650 (45.2 MT): ~Rs 50,000/day

F-35B (27.3 MT): ~Rs 26,000/day (estimated)

However, it's worth noting that standard civilian airport charges may not fully apply to military aircraft, and the final fee structure remains undetermined. Sources suggest that the Union government may absorb the costs, in view of ongoing India-UK defence cooperation surrounding the incident.