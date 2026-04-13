12,000-Cr Expressway, Asia’s Longest Wildlife Corridor & A Tunnel Start: PM Modi Set to Unveil Game-Changer Between Delhi & Dehradun Tomorrow

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to inaugurate the much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday (April 14), Uttarakhand is gearing up for a landmark moment, one that blends infrastructure scale with ecological sensitivity and tourism ambition.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000-13,000 crore, the expressway isn’t just about faster travel. It’s a statement project, designed to redefine how people move between the national capital and the hills.

A Road That Cuts Time, Not Corners

Once operational, the expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun, making weekend getaways and pilgrimages smoother than ever. Seamless connectivity is at its core, the route links up with the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and even feeds into the Char Dham highway network via Haridwar.

The Wildlife Corridor That’s Turning Heads

What truly sets this project apart is its ecological innovation: Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor, stretching roughly 12-14 km. Designed to allow uninterrupted movement of animals, the corridor ensures that development doesn’t come at the cost of biodiversity.

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Tunnel Entry, Smart Design

The journey begins with the 340-metre-long Dat Kali Tunnel, offering a smooth entry point into the hills. Beyond that, the numbers speak for themselves:

113 underpasses

5 railway overbridges

16 entry/exit points

76 km of service roads

62 bus shelters

12 designated hubs for food courts and commuter facilities

Uttarakhand On Overdrive

Ahead of the big day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a detailed inspection across Dehradun, reviewing everything from traffic management to sanitation and security. From Jaswant Ground to the revered Maa Daat Kali Temple, preparations are in full swing to match the scale of the event.

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Dhami has emphasised that the inauguration is not just ceremonial, it reflects the state’s transformation into a high-connectivity, tourism-driven economy.

Tourism Push Backed by Faith & Footfall

Over the years, Modi’s repeated visits to Uttarakhand, from Kedarnath Temple to Adi Kailash, have played a key role in reviving and boosting pilgrimage tourism. With better roads now complementing that push, the state is expecting even higher footfall across Char Dham routes.

Alongside the expressway, the Prime Minister will also dedicate a 1,000 MW pumped storage plant in Tehri, a major step in India’s clean energy ambitions.

But it’s the expressway that will likely capture public imagination, a project where engineering meets environment and speed meets spirituality.