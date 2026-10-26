12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum: 21-Nation Delegations Arrive In Delhi, PM Modi To Meet Speakers

New Delhi: Parliamentary delegations representing 11 member countries and 10 partner nations of BRICS arrived in the national capital to participate in the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, hosted by the Parliament of India at the Parliament House complex.

The inaugural ceremony of the forum is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM today, with Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairman of the Forum, Om Birla, delivering the inaugural address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet with the visiting Speakers and Heads of Delegations of BRICS member and partner countries later today.

Held under the theme "Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development," the high-level multilateral forum aims to foster deliberations on democratic values, citizen-centric development agendas, and the institutional strengthening of legislative bodies.

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The two-day conference will feature four thematic high-level sessions centred around the core pillars of Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability. Discussions will encompass institutional capacity building, the expanding role of legislative oversight in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging digital technologies, and sustainable development goals.

On the sidelines of the plenary sessions, a special meeting of the Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees on International Affairs of member and partner countries will be convened to deliberate on parliamentary diplomacy, capacity building, and the exchange of best legislative practices.

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The forum will also facilitate structured bilateral and multilateral dialogues among delegates, alongside meetings of Parliamentary Friendship Groups constituted with 64 countries to impart new momentum to global parliamentary cooperation.

Hosting the prestigious forum provides India a strategic platform to champion the shared priorities of the Global South, address pressing multilateral challenges, and reinforce democratic institutions.

The conference will conclude on October 27 with the formal adoption of a Joint Statement, followed by the valedictory address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the ceremonial handover of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum chairmanship to China.

Earlier on October 25, ahead of the two-day Forum, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a bilateral meeting with the Parliamentary Delegation from Russia, led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

Lok Sabha Secretariat stated that during the meeting, Indian and Russian Parliamentary Delegations underscored the need for strengthening cooperation at global fora and collective efforts to combat terrorism. Extending a warm welcome to Volodin and his Delegation on behalf of the Parliament of India and 1.4 billion Indians, Birla highlighted the special and time-tested friendship between India and Russia, rooted in mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations.

He also appreciated Russia’s consistent support for India in its fight against terrorism and stressed that the international community must demonstrate unity and resolve towards terrorism, and work together for global peace. Noting that the two countries would complete 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, he emphasised that the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership has been further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin.

Emphasising the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, Birla called for sustained institutional engagement between Lok Sabha and the State Duma through regular meetings of the India-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Commission and exchanges of parliamentary delegations, particularly young and women parliamentarians, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Referring to India's BRICS Presidency in 2026, Birla emphasised the importance of a people-centric approach and sought Russia's active participation in strengthening cooperation among BRICS Parliaments. He highlighted the need for collective efforts to address contemporary global challenges, including climate change and terrorism, and underscored the importance of making international institutions more responsive to changing global circumstances.

Birla also reiterated the need for reforms of the United Nations Security Council and conveyed his appreciation for Russia's continued support for India's permanent membership of the Council.

During the meeting, Birla also highlighted opportunities for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy, industry and other sectors. Underscoring the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts as vital pillars of bilateral relations, he observed that the deep affection and goodwill shared by the peoples of India and Russia provide a strong foundation for further expanding cooperation.

Noting the growing scope of cooperation in trade, industry and agriculture, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin stressed the need to promote joint business ventures and remove obstacles to bilateral trade and investment. He also underscored the importance of regular exchanges between the State Duma and the Parliament of India, including through multilateral platforms such as BRICS. He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to strengthening cooperation in cultural and humanitarian spheres and enhancing people-to-people exchanges, the Lok Sabha Secretariat noted.

Expressing confidence in the future of India-Russia relations, he observed that sustained parliamentary engagement and closer cooperation across diverse sectors would contribute to further deepening the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

Later in the day, Birla met Parliamentary Delegations from Cuba, Egypt and Belarus and engaged in mutually enriching and productive discussions.