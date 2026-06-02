13 Confirmed Names for DK Shivakumar’s Ministry Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow's Swearing-In Amid Deputy CM Tussle

Bengaluru is under tight security as the city prepares for the high-profile swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar at Lokabhavan on Wednesday. Local police are finalizing extensive arrangements to manage the movement of top political leaders, VVIP dignitaries, and thousands of supporters expected to flood the venue.

The 64-year-old Congress veteran will officially take the oath as Karnataka’s 25th Chief Minister on June 3 at 4:05 PM, bringing a highly anticipated leadership transition within the state government to its culmination.

High-Command Meets in Delhi to Finalize Cabinet List

According to reports obtained by Republic Kannada, a final list of 13 legislators has been prepared to take the oath alongside Shivakumar at the Lokabhavan Glass House.

The finalization of this list involved top-tier deliberations. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and AICC General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala sat down with caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to lock in the names.

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While this crucial meeting was originally slated for Monday evening, it was pushed to Tuesday because Rahul Gandhi arrived late in Delhi from Jaipur. The delay extended the suspense for numerous state legislators who had traveled to the national capital hoping for a cabinet berth.

Republic Kannada has confirmed the following names for Wednesday's cabinet induction:

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Chief Minister: DK Shivakumar

Yathindra

G Parameshwara

KH Muniyappa

UT Khader

KJ George

Krishna Byre Gowda

MB Patil

Priyank Kharge

Satish Jarkiholi

Ramalinga Reddy

Dinesh Gundu Rao

Byrathi Suresh

Eshwar Khandre

Party sources indicate that the remaining cabinet slots will likely stay vacant until after the June 18 elections for four Rajya Sabha and seven MLC seats. Preliminary discussions had already begun late Monday evening, with Kharge and Venugopal holding a 30-minute meeting at the AICC president's residence.

Balancing Act: Power Struggles and Family Ties

The upcoming cabinet aims to strike a delicate balance by blending seasoned leaders with fresh faces, while carefully factoring in caste representation, regional dynamics, and political loyalties—especially to ensure fair alignment with the Siddaramaiah camp.

When questioned by reporters upon arriving at Karnataka Bhavan, Shivakumar kept his cards close to his chest, simply stating:

“We have to decide.”

Behind the scenes, the internal debate over Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) positions remains a major point of friction. Siddaramaiah is reportedly pushing to create DCM posts for G Parameshwara, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, KJ George, and MB Patil. Conversely, Shivakumar strongly opposes appointing multiple deputies, arguing that doing so creates parallel power centers and invites unnecessary political controversy.

Another crucial decision before the high command is the inclusion of Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, in the cabinet. While state and national leaders want his induction to secure the vital Kuruba vote bank in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah himself is staying back from actively pushing his son's case to avoid allegations of nepotism.

Expressing his optimism, Yathindra stated:

“Last time I visited the high command, Rahul Gandhi said my interest will be taken care of, and that I would be inducted into the cabinet. So, I’m hopeful. Whatever be the portfolio, I’ll be happy.”

He further clarified that he holds no ambitions for a DCM post.