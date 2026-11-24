Abu Dhabi: On Tuesday, a deadly road collision in the northern Emirate claimed at least 13 lives, including Indians, leaving people across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) mourning in grief. According to the local administration, among those who lost their lives were Indian nationals, a confirmation that has intensified the sense of loss within the Indian community living and working in the Gulf.

The tragedy occurred in the early hours of November 24 on Al Watan Road, in the southern stretch of Ras Al Khaimah. An ordinary journey for dozens of passengers on Tuesday ended in devastation, with emergency workers rushing to pull survivors from the wreckage and rush the most seriously hurt to hospital.

As per information, at least 13 people had died, while 26 others had been injured. The Indian mission in Dubai, which looks after consular matters across a big swathe of the northern Emirates, stepped in immediately to establish contact with the families left behind.

Bus Carrying 41 People Struck Stationary Lorry

The cops believed that the deadly crash took place when a lorry developed a mechanical fault and came to a halt at the side of the road. Moments later, a passenger bus carrying around 41 people collided with the stationary vehicle, causing fatal damage.

Advertisement

The identities of those who died have not been made public, as officials are making efforts to complete formal identification and inform relatives. The injured were given emergency medical attention at the scene by the UAE National Ambulance. As per reports, 14 of them were later taken to hospitals for further treatment, while others were treated on the spot.

The Ras Al Khaimah officials stated that the dead and the injured were transferred to several hospitals across the emirate. The case has now been handed over to the relevant departments, who will examine the circumstances surrounding the collision and take the necessary legal action.

Advertisement

Diplomatic Mission Pledges Full Support To Families

The Indian consulate in Dubai, whose jurisdiction covers Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, emphasised that it had reached out to the bereaved families and was making efforts with local officials to provide every possible form of assistance and support.

In a message, the mission extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, adding that further details were being ascertained.

The UAE Ministry of Interior stated that immediately after receiving the report, the relevant emergency teams were dispatched to the accident site. The authority secured the scene, managed traffic, and began rescue and emergency response operations in coordination with ambulance services, Civil Defence and other concerned authorities.

The Indian consulate in Dubai, in a post on X, expressed grief, saying, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khamiah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals. The Consulate has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Further details are being ascertained. 24/7 Toll Free Helpline No: 800-46342.”

Investigation Underway

The ministry confirmed that investigations into the circumstances and causes of the accident are ongoing, and that findings will be announced once the investigations have been completed.

The Ras Al Khaimah officials also extended their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. At the same time, they urged motorists to remain alert and focused while driving and to anticipate unexpected road hazards to ensure their safety and that of other road users.