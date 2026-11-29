13 Devotees On Way To Rajrappa Temple Killed In Deadly Ranchi-Patna Highway Crash
13 devotees travelling to the Rajrappa temple in Jharkhand were killed when their vehicle crashed on the Ranchi-Patna Highway, turning a sacred pilgrimage into a deadly tragedy for their families.
- India News
- 1 min read
Ranchi: A religious journey in Jharkhand ended in tragedy after a vehicle carrying devotees to the famous Rajrappa temple crashed on the Ranchi-Patna Highway, killing 13 people. According to reports, the devotees were on their way to offer prayers at Rajrappa, one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in the state, when the accident took place.
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The Jharkhand police and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, while an investigation was initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.
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