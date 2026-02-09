Updated 9 February 2026 at 12:14 IST
'13 Houses Torched, Heavy Firing, Stone Pelting': Curfew Imposed As Tensions Grip Manipur's Ukhrul After Naga-Kuki Tussle
Manipur’s Ukhrul district became the site of intense violence as armed miscreants torched at least 13 to 20 houses belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community. The arson attack followed a weekend of escalating tensions triggered by a personal dispute between intoxicated youths.
Ukhrul: Violence erupted in the Litan area of Ukhrul district in Manipur during the night of Sunday, as armed miscreants set fire to at least 13 houses belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community.
The incident has left several families homeless and has shocked the community in a region already struggling with fragile ethnic relations.
The arson erupted after a reported minor altercation on Saturday night involving intoxicated youths from the Tangkhul and Kuki communities.
While local village authorities had initially agreed to resolve the dispute through customary administrative channels on Sunday, the situation spiralled out of control when the scheduled meeting did not take place.
Midnight Terror
Witnesses reported that armed miscreants plunged upon Litan Sareikhong village around midnight, firing several rounds of live ammunition to intimidate residents.
As flames engulfed the wooden structures, the chaos was further amplified by the sounds of exploding gas cylinders.
The combination of heavy gunfire and the danger posed by exploding canisters prevented immediate entry into the centre of the village, allowing the perpetrators to target multiple residences before additional reinforcements could secure the perimeter.
While some houses were partially saved by the swift intervention of local volunteers and eventual military deployment, the damage to the community's property and sense of security is extensive.
Security Surge
Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, effectively imposing a curfew in the Litan area.
The order prohibits the movement of individuals and any activities that could further disturb public tranquillity.
"The current circumstances necessitate immediate action to prevent further loss of life and property," the official decree stated.
Additional columns of state and central security forces have been rushed to the area, specifically focusing on the Mahadev-Lambui-Shangkai axis to prevent any retaliatory attacks or the movement of armed groups.
Community on Edge
While the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) and Naga leaders have issued appeals for calm, urging the public not to communalise a “personal dispute”, the atmosphere in Litan remains extremely tense.
For many Tangkhul families now seeking shelter with relatives or in community halls, the midnight attack is a grim reminder of the volatility currently facing Manipur.
