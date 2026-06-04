13 International Patients from Malviya Nagar Fire Incident in Stable Condition at Max Hospital Saket
Of the 15 patients currently undergoing treatment, 13 are international patients. Six of them remain on ventilator support but are showing steady improvement and are clinically stable. The remaining nine patients are admitted across the ICU and general wards.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: All 15 patients admitted to Max Hospital, Saket Complex following the Malviya Nagar fire incident are reported to be in stable condition, with encouraging signs of recovery, hospital authorities said on Thursday.
Of the 15 patients currently undergoing treatment, 13 are international patients. Six of them remain on ventilator support but are showing steady improvement and are clinically stable. The remaining nine patients are admitted across the ICU and general wards.
Hospital officials confirmed that there are no extremely critical cases at present. While the nature and severity of injuries differ among patients, one individual who underwent spine surgery yesterday is being closely monitored. Overall, the condition of all admitted patients remains stable, and one patient is scheduled for discharge later today.
“The hospital is providing comprehensive care and continuous monitoring to ensure the best possible outcomes for everyone affected,” a hospital spokesperson stated.
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Medical teams are working to support the recovery of those injured in the fire incident. Authorities continue to extend full support to the patients and their families during this period.
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